Washington State

Police: 4 killed in Washington state shooting

By The Associated Press
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say four people were killed in a shooting in Tacoma, Washington, and police were searching for at least one suspect.

The Tacoma Police Department said on Twitter at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday that two females and one male had died and that one male was taken to a hospital.

Police said on Twitter about an hour later that the person taken to a hospital had died.

Police said the shooting happened on the city’s Eastside in the Salishan neighborhood.

Police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said it happened in an alley behind a residence at about 4:24 p.m.

