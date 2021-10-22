CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiting, IN

Whiting Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Whiting (IN) Weather Channel
Whiting (IN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

WHITING, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain

    • High 55 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

