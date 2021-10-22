Whiting Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WHITING, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 24 Rain High 55 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 57 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



