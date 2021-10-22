CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayland, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wayland

Wayland (NY) Weather Channel
Wayland (NY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

WAYLAND, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0cZMgu3I00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 52 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Wayland (NY) Weather Channel

Wayland (NY) Weather Channel

Wayland, NY
59
Followers
597
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy