4-Day Weather Forecast For Wayland

WAYLAND, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 51 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 53 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain Showers Likely High 52 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



