4-Day Weather Forecast For Wayland
WAYLAND, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 51 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 53 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain Showers Likely
- High 52 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
