Daily Weather Forecast For Vinita

VINITA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, October 24 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 78 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



