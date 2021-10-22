CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinita, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Vinita

Vinita (OK) Weather Channel
Vinita (OK) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

VINITA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Vinita (OK) Weather Channel

Vinita (OK) Weather Channel

