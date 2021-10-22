CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roebuck, SC

Roebuck Weather Forecast

Roebuck (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

ROEBUCK, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0cZMgn7R00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(ROEBUCK, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Roebuck. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
