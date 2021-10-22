4-Day Weather Forecast For Oakdale
OAKDALE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0