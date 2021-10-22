4-Day Weather Forecast For Tilton

TILTON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight High 54 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 57 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain Showers Likely High 52 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



