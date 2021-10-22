Weather Forecast For Bristow
BRISTOW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
