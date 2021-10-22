CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutman, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Troutman

 4 days ago

TROUTMAN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0cZMgNMf00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

