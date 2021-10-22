CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, SC

Weather Forecast For Pendleton

Pendleton (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

PENDLETON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0cZMgMTw00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

