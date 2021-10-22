CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, CA

Rainy forecast for Jamestown? Jump on it!

 4 days ago

(JAMESTOWN, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Jamestown Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jamestown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cZMgLbD00

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain then rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Heavy Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Heavy rain then rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

