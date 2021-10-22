CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, KS

Augusta Weather Forecast

Augusta (KS) Weather Channel
Augusta (KS) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cZMgKiU00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Augusta (KS) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(AUGUSTA, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Augusta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
AUGUSTA, KS
Augusta (KS) Weather Channel

Augusta (KS) Weather Channel

Augusta, KS
130
Followers
605
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy