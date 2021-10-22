Augusta Weather Forecast
AUGUSTA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
