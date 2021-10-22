CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Lake, IL

Fox Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

FOX LAKE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0cZMgJpl00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy frost then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

