Gloucester City, NJ

Gloucester City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK8pD_0cZMgIx200

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

