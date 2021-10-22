Gloucester City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 65 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 63 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.