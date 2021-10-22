Friday has sun for Alma — 3 ways to make the most of it
(ALMA, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Alma. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alma:
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
