Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities
(SLATON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Slaton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Slaton:
Friday, October 22
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
