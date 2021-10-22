CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shannon, NC

Friday sun alert in Shannon — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Shannon (NC) Weather Channel
Shannon (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(SHANNON, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shannon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cZMg7KI00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shannon (NC) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Shannon

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Shannon: Monday, October 25: Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Wednesday, October 27: Sunny during the day; while partly
SHANNON, NC
Shannon (NC) Weather Channel

Shannon (NC) Weather Channel

Shannon, NC
117
Followers
606
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy