Sun forecast for Chesterfield — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(CHESTERFIELD, SC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chesterfield:
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
