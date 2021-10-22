CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choctaw, OK

Friday sun alert in Choctaw — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 4 days ago

(CHOCTAW, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Choctaw. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Choctaw:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cZMg4g700

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Choctaw: Monday, October 25: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Wednesday, October 27: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day;
Choctaw is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(CHOCTAW, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Choctaw. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
