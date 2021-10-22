CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hereford, AZ

Friday has sun for Hereford — 3 ways to make the most of it

 4 days ago

(HEREFORD, AZ) A sunny Friday is here for Hereford, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hereford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cZMg2uf00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 45 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

