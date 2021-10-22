Friday has sun for Hereford — 3 ways to make the most of it
(HEREFORD, AZ) A sunny Friday is here for Hereford, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hereford:
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 45 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
