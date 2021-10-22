CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, MI

Cloudy forecast for New Haven — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 4 days ago

(NEW HAVEN, MI.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Haven:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0cZMg09D00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 51 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers

    • High 53 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

