Cloudy forecast for New Haven — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(NEW HAVEN, MI.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Haven:

Friday, October 22 Mostly Cloudy High 51 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Sunday, October 24 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 54 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain Showers High 53 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



