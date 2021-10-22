CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coloma, MI

Coloma Weather Forecast

Coloma (MI) Weather Channel
Coloma (MI) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

COLOMA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0cZMfzV800

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 54 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Coloma (MI) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Coloma — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(COLOMA, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Coloma. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
COLOMA, MI
Coloma (MI) Weather Channel

Sunday has sun for Coloma — 3 ways to make the most of it

(COLOMA, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Coloma. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
COLOMA, MI
Coloma (MI) Weather Channel

Coloma (MI) Weather Channel

Coloma, MI
104
Followers
601
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy