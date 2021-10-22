Coloma Weather Forecast
COLOMA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly Cloudy
- High 54 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 57 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
