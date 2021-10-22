Daily Weather Forecast For Colonial Beach
COLONIAL BEACH, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
