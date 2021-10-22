CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

 4 days ago

(ANDERSON, MO) A sunny Friday is here for Anderson, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Anderson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0cZMfu5V00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

