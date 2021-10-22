4-Day Weather Forecast For Lillian

LILLIAN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, October 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



