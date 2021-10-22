CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idabel, OK

Idabel Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

IDABEL, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cZMfo2N00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

