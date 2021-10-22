Idabel Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

IDABEL, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.