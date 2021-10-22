CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot Mountain, NC

Weather Forecast For Pilot Mountain

Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0cZMfmGv00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel

