Sanger, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Sanger

 4 days ago

SANGER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0cZMflOC00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

