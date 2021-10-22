Weather Forecast For Blanchard

BLANCHARD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, October 24 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



