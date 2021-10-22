Weather Forecast For Blanchard
BLANCHARD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, October 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0