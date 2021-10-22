CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchard, OK

Weather Forecast For Blanchard

 4 days ago

BLANCHARD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0cZMfkVT00

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

