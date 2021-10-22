CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, NC

Another cloudy day in Farmville — make the most of it with these activities

 4 days ago

(FARMVILLE, NC.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Farmville Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Farmville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cZMfjck00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

