House Springs Weather Forecast

House Springs (MO) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

HOUSE SPRINGS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cZMff5q00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

