House Springs Weather Forecast
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
