Royston, GA

Sun forecast for Royston — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Royston (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(ROYSTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Royston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Royston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0cZMfdKO00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

