Marengo, IL

Marengo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Marengo (IL) Weather Channel
Marengo (IL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

MARENGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

