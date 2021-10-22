Marengo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MARENGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight High 52 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 54 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight High 53 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.