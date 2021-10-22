CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hollywood, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hollywood

Hollywood (SC) Weather Channel
Hollywood (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0cZMfagD00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hollywood (SC) Weather Channel

Hollywood is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(HOLLYWOOD, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hollywood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
HOLLYWOOD, SC
Hollywood (SC) Weather Channel

Hollywood (SC) Weather Channel

Hollywood, SC
85
Followers
610
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy