Live Oak, CA

Take advantage of Friday’s cloudy forecast in Live Oak

 4 days ago

(LIVE OAK, CA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here's the rest of the four-day forecast for Live Oak:

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain likely during the day; while heavy rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 36 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Heavy rain during the day; while heavy rain then rain showers overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Daily Weather Forecast For Live Oak

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Live Oak: Monday, October 25: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight; Wednesday, October 27: Mostly sunny
LIVE OAK, CA
Thursday sun alert in Live Oak — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LIVE OAK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Live Oak. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!
LIVE OAK, CA
