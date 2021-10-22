Take advantage of Friday’s cloudy forecast in Live Oak

(LIVE OAK, CA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Live Oak:

Friday, October 22 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 50 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 23 Light rain likely during the day; while heavy rain overnight High 61 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 36 mph



Sunday, October 24 Heavy rain during the day; while heavy rain then rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 59 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



