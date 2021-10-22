CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatfield, PA

Hatfield Weather Forecast

Hatfield (PA) Weather Channel
Hatfield (PA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

HATFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oou2A_0cZMfVDS00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

