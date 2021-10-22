CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Mills, PA

Glen Mills Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Glen Mills (PA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

GLEN MILLS, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqgcX_0cZMfTS000

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

