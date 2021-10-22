Cottondale Daily Weather Forecast
COTTONDALE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
