Sardis, MS

Sardis Daily Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

SARDIS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0cZMfRgY00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

