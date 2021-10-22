CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, KY

Paris Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

PARIS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cZMfPv600

  • Friday, October 22

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

