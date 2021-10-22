Paris Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PARIS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Scattered rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
