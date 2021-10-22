A rainy Friday in Castroville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CASTROVILLE, CA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Castroville Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Castroville:

Friday, October 22 Rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 64 °F, low 53 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, October 24 Heavy rain during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 60 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 59 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.