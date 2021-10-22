North Aurora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NORTH AURORA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 54 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, October 24 Rain High 54 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.