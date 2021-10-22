CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hooks, TX

Hooks Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Hooks (TX) Weather Channel
Hooks (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

HOOKS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cZMfMW900

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

