CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Citra, FL

Take advantage of Friday sun in Citra

Citra (FL) Weather Channel
Citra (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(CITRA, FL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Citra:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cZMfKkh00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Citra (FL) Weather Channel

Citra Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Citra: Monday, October 25: Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 27: Mostly sunny during the day;
CITRA, FL
Citra (FL) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Citra

(CITRA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Citra. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
CITRA, FL
Citra (FL) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Citra — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CITRA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Citra. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
CITRA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Citra, FL
Citra (FL) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Citra — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CITRA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Citra. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CITRA, FL
Citra (FL) Weather Channel

Citra (FL) Weather Channel

Citra, FL
84
Followers
612
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy