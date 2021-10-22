CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paulsboro, NJ

Weather Forecast For Paulsboro

Paulsboro (NJ) Weather Channel
Paulsboro (NJ) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

PAULSBORO, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cZMfIzF00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Paulsboro (NJ) Weather Channel

Paulsboro (NJ) Weather Channel

Paulsboro, NJ
49
Followers
605
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy