Weather Forecast For Rockville
ROCKVILLE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Chance of drizzle during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
