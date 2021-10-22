CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For Rockville

 4 days ago

ROCKVILLE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cZMfH6W00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of drizzle during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

