Weather Forecast For Thermal

THERMAL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.