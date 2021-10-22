CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather Forecast For Thermal

Thermal (CA) Weather Channel
Thermal (CA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

THERMAL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cZMfFL400

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Thermal (CA) Weather Channel

Thermal (CA) Weather Channel

Thermal, CA
132
Followers
604
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy