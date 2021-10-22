Weather Forecast For Thermal
THERMAL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
