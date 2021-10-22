CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, KY

Irvine Weather Forecast

Irvine (KY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

IRVINE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cZMfESL00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

