Weather Forecast For Plainwell

PLAINWELL, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Mostly Cloudy High 52 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight High 53 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 53 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



