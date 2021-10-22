CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainwell, MI

Weather Forecast For Plainwell

Plainwell (MI) Weather Channel
Plainwell (MI) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

PLAINWELL, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0cZMfDZc00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 52 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

The forecast is calling for sun today in Plainwell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
