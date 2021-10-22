CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Glennville

 4 days ago

GLENNVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0cZMfBoA00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

